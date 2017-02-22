Zika? It hasn't gone away, but some travellers are shrugging
Zika hasn't gone away, but as the mosquito-borne virus has faded from the headlines,
"We had a big downturn in honeymoon business last year," said Hans Pfister, who owns the Lapa Rios Lodge in Costa Rica's Osa Peninsula. This year, he says, "is the opposite. A real boom of honeymooners. I guess everybody is catching up. We don't get asked questions anymore. Right now is the dry season and it is not an issue. When the rainy season starts again, we stick with our recommendation that if you are pregnant, don't come."
He theorized that ever since Zika was detected in Florida, "it lost some of its scariness."
Another reason Zika headlines have faded is because mosquitoes are less prevalent in late fall and winter, but "we're entering into the phase where the season might be picking up," said Bryan Lewis, a research associate professor at Virginia Tech's Biocomplexity Institute. "This time last year was when it was starting to take off."
And just because Zika "has fallen off the radar" doesn't mean
With mosquito season coming up in many regions, "we are worried about new introductions and local transmission," she said. "If anyone is pregnant or planning to become pregnant, then it is wise to discourage travel to areas where Zika is currently being transmitted, particularly southern Texas and Florida, Mexico into Central America, South America, and the Caribbean."
Babies born to women infected with Zika are at risk for microcephaly and other birth defects. The virus can also be transmitted through sexual contact with an infected person.
Some
Tanner Callais, who runs a cruise
Megan Snedden just returned from Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. "I knew already what I was getting myself into before going, but figured Zika was a lesser concern for me because I'm not trying to get pregnant," she said. She and her travel companion got plenty of bites despite using repellent. "When we got home we were sending each other messages like, 'I'm so itchy. Oh God, do you think I have Zika?' Half-joking, but also with that slight bit of worry."
Steve Loucks, spokesman for Travel Leaders Group, said his company's travel agents "routinely advise our clients that while Zika does not pose a threat to most people, anyone who is pregnant or wishing to become pregnant should avoid
Standard advice from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control for
A survey of
The CDC reports more than 5,000 cases of Zika in the U.S. Most were
