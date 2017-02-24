Paris mayor fires back at Trump for insulting her city
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo has pushed back at U.S. President Donald Trump for insulting the City of Light in a speech.
Trump evoked his friend Jim, "a very, very substantial guy," in an address Friday at the Conservative political Action Conference. Jim used to be a regular visitor to Paris, Trump said, but hasn't made the trip in four or five years because "Paris is no longer Paris."
Hidalgo tweeted a photo of herself alongside Mickey Mouse and Minnie and said: "To Donald and his friend Jim, from the Eiffel Tower, we're celebrating the attractiveness of Paris with Mickey and Minnie."
In another tweet, with the hashtag #Donald&Jim, Hidalgo said American tourist reservations are up 30
