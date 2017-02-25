Albuquerque airport beginning 15-month renovation project
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque's airport is beginning a renovation project to refurbish and upgrade the terminal's ticketing and baggage claims areas as well as its exterior.
Albuquerque International Sunport officials say the $30 million project is expected to take approximately 15 months.
Officials say the project will be completed in phases and that much of the work will be done night so passengers should see little disruption.
Mayor Richard Berry says it's been nearly 30 years since the areas to be upgraded had any major improvements and that it's important to keep up what he calls New Mexico's "front porch."
