1 killed, 21 injured in California tour bus crash
KRAMER, Calif. — A crash between a tour bus and two cars killed one person and injured 21 others Monday in the Southern California high desert, according to the California Highway Patrol.
CHP Officer Brian Benson said six people had major injuries, while a San Bernardino County Fire spokesman said seven people had life-threatening injuries. It wasn't immediately clear which was correct.
Medical helicopters were on their way to the scene of the crash on State Route 58 near Kramer, about 100 miles northeast of Los Angeles. The highway was closed in both directions.
Benson said it was unclear what caused the crash near the unincorporated community of Kramer, and he didn't have any further details about the bus or the victims. He said there was no remarkable weather in the area at the time of the collision.
San Bernardino County Fire spokesman Eric Sherwin said some of the victims of the crash had to be extricated from their vehicles.
Photos of the crash on Twitter appear to show the bus largely intact, while at least one car appears crumpled.
Benson said the bus seats about 30 passengers. He declined to immediately release the name of the company that owns it.
