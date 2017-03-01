Life / Travel

18 hurt in snowstorm crash that closed US 89 in Utah

LOGAN, Utah — A semitrailer truck collided with a car in a winter storm in northern Utah, triggering a chain reaction that involved six vehicles and sent 18 people to the hospital.

Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Todd Royce says the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 89 south of Logan were closed for about two hours late Tuesday afternoon, but no one suffered any life-threatening injuries.

Royce reported "whiteout conditions" in the driving snow at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday when the truck struck a car that was slowing down in the southbound lane of the highway in Wellsville Canyon.

That semitrailer jack-knifed and so did another one behind it, triggering the chain reaction that involved two 15-passenger vans.

The accident remains under investigation.

