Airports, legal volunteers prepare for new Trump travel ban
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
SEATTLE — Airport officials and civil rights lawyers around the country are getting ready for President Donald Trump's new travel ban — mindful of the chaos that accompanied his initial executive order but hopeful the forthcoming version will be rolled out in a more orderly way.
The new order was expected as soon as Wednesday. A draft suggested it would target people from the same seven predominantly Muslim countries but would exempt
Since last month's ban, which courts have put on hold, a section of the international arrivals area at Dulles International Airport outside the nation's capital has been transformed into a virtual law firm, with legal volunteers ready to greet
Similar efforts are underway at other airports, including Seattle-Tacoma International, where officials have drawn up plans for crowd control after thousands crammed the baggage claim area to protest the original ban.
"The plan is to be as ready as possible," said Lindsay Nash, an immigration law professor at Cardozo School of Law in New York who has been helping prepare emergency petitions on behalf of those who might be detained.
Trump's initial action, issued Jan. 27, temporarily barred citizens of Iran, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, Sudan and Libya from coming to the U.S. and halted acceptance of all refugees. The president said his administration would review vetting procedures amid concerns about terrorism in those seven nations.
Protesters flooded U.S. airports that weekend, seeking to free
Attorneys also challenged the order in court, including officials from Washington state. That lawsuit, which Minnesota joined, resulted in a federal judge temporarily blocking the government from enforcing the travel ban, a decision unanimously upheld by a panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
Many civil rights lawyers and activists have said they don't believe a new order would cure all the
Trump has said he singled out the seven countries because they had already been deemed a security concern by the Obama administration.
In his first address to Congress on Tuesday night, Trump said his administration "is taking strong measures to protect our nation from radical Islamic terrorism" and is working on improved vetting procedures.
"And we will shortly take new steps to keep our nation safe — and to keep out those who would do us harm," Trump said.
Last week, analysts at the Homeland Security Department's intelligence arm found insufficient evidence that citizens of the seven Muslim-majority countries pose a terror threat to the United States.
"It's not enough to just tweak an order and not change the nature of why it was issued in the first place," said Rula Aoun, director of the Arab American Civil Rights League in Dearborn, Michigan, which sued over the initial ban and is prepared to do the same with the rewrite if necessary.
In New York, American Civil Liberties Union attorney Lee Gelernt said the organization was ready to go to court if the administration tries to immediately enforce its new order.
"The primary focus is being able to respond immediately to any request by the government to lift any of the injunctions, before the courts have had a chance to examine the new order," he said.
Activists and airport officials alike said they hoped it would be phased in to give
"We are prepared and willing," said Rebecca Sharpless, who runs the immigration clinic at the University of Miami School of Law. "But it's unlikely to cause the same kind of chaos of last time."
At Dulles, Sea-Tac, Minneapolis-St. Paul and other airports, legal volunteers have greeted arriving
The legal-services
In Chicago,
Groups urged those arriving at 17 other airports, including Miami, Atlanta and San Diego, to register with Airport Lawyer , a secure
Asti Gallina, a third-year student at the University of Washington Law School, volunteered at Sea-Tac for the first time Tuesday. It was quiet, she said.
"An essential part of the American narrative is the ability to come to America," Gallina said. "Any infringement of that is something that needs to be resisted."
___
Associated Press writers Tammy Webber and Sophia Tareen in Chicago; Deepti Hajela and Larry Neumeister in New York; Matthew Barakat in Alexandria, Virginia; Adriana Gomez Licon in Miami; and Amy Forliti in Minneapolis contributed to this report.
___
This story has been corrected to show that Cardozo Law School is in New York, not affiliated with New York University
Most Popular
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!