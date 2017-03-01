Average daily room rate in Vegas reaches all-time high
LAS VEGAS — The average cost of one night at a Las Vegas hotel has climbed to an all-time high, heralding good news for resort owners but empty wallets for visitors.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2mKWl97 ) that according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, the average daily room rate rose 3.7
The rate does not include resort fees, taxes or parking charges.
Another tourism indicator, revenue per available room, was also up 3.7
Las Vegas visitation was up slightly in January. The city saw a 1.1
Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com
