Average daily room rate in Vegas reaches all-time high

LAS VEGAS — The average cost of one night at a Las Vegas hotel has climbed to an all-time high, heralding good news for resort owners but empty wallets for visitors.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2mKWl97 ) that according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, the average daily room rate rose 3.7 per cent to $150.21 in January, the highest monthly average on record. The authority's previous record was $146.53 a night in April 2007.

The rate does not include resort fees, taxes or parking charges.

Another tourism indicator, revenue per available room, was also up 3.7 per cent from last year to $128.73 in January.

Las Vegas visitation was up slightly in January. The city saw a 1.1 per cent increase in visitors to reach a total of 3.5 million in January.

