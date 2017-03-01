Life / Travel

New Mexico town eyes Route 66 'license plate wall'

SEDILLO, N.M. — A central New Mexico town wants to build a wall of state license plates along its stretch of historic Route 66.

KRQE-TV reports (https://goo.gl/O0BbKi) that the group Retro 66 is raising money to erect a wall of yellow and turquoise license plates in the community Sedillo, just east of Albuquerque.

The wall would be next to a gas station built in the 1940s when Route 66 was a busy road for motorists from Chicago to Los Angeles.

The group says the state Motor Vehicle Division will donate some license plates.

The project is one of many efforts in New Mexico that are aimed at revitalizing areas along Route 66.

Decommissioned as a U.S. highway in 1985, Route 66 went through eight states.

