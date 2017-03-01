Thai court rejects migrants' appeals in killings of 2 Brits
A
A
Share via Email
BANGKOK — A
The bodies of David Miller and Hannah Witheridge were found in 2014 on the shore of a resort island in the Gulf of Thailand. Their deaths threatened to tarnish Thailand's tourism industry, putting intense pressure on investigators to solve the case.
Lawyers, relatives, and rights groups say the investigation was botched by police. Win Zaw Htun and Zaw Lin testified they were threatened with death if they did not confess.
The
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!