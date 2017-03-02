Trump slump? Signs of drop in international tourism to US
NEW YORK — The U.S. Travel Association on Thursday said the Trump administration's immigration policies are hurting tourism.
The
The U.S. Travel Association's statement added to a growing chorus of concern from the travel industry over the impact of Trump administration policies on tourism.
Earlier this week, the tourism agency NYC & Company revised its 2017 forecast to predict a drop in inbound international travel to New York City, with 300,000 fewer visitors compared to 2016. It will be the first drop in visitation to New York since the start of the recession in 2008.
The Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau told the Philadelphia Inquirer this week that it had lost out on an international meeting with 3,000 attendees that decided to go to Canada or Mexico instead.
And ForwardKeys, which tracks travel bookings, reported in February that "international trends in bookings to the US are down 6.5
"It's known as the Trump Slump," travel guru Arthur Frommer wrote last month on Frommers.com. He called it "an unintended consequence of the Trump-led efforts to stop many Muslims from coming to the U.S.," resulting in "a sharp drop in foreign tourism to our nation that imperils jobs and touristic income."
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow said there's concern that many international
Trump's initial travel ban on
The U.S. Travel Association urged the administration to make clear in any revised order "that the U.S. welcomes and values legitimate international business and leisure
Tourism is an enormous sector of the U.S. economy, generating $2.1 trillion in economic output and supporting 15.1 million jobs, with international arrivals a key component, according to data from the U.S. Travel Association.
"Security is a top priority for the U.S. travel community, but it's critical to balance both sides of the ledger: make clear who is not welcome, but also who remains welcome," Dow said.
A Jan. 30 op-ed piece in the Toronto Star newspaper encouraged Canadians to "boycott vacations to the U.S." until Trump is no longer president.
NYC & Company is launching a new campaign called "New York City — Welcoming the World" to try to counteract the expected downturn. The agency said in a press release that the campaign is intended to reassure international
But Alexandre de Juniac, head of the International Air Transport Association, said Thursday that industry leaders are not worried about a downturn, saying air travel to the U.S. "still looks positive in 2017."
Last year, the U.S. Commerce Department predicted a record 78.6 million international visitors would visit the U.S. in 2017. That forecast is usually updated in May.
AP reporter Joan Lowy in Washington contributed to this story.
