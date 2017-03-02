Life / Travel

Whitewater rafting facility to be named for McClendon

OKLAHOMA CITY — A planned whitewater rafting centre in Oklahoma City will be named in honour of Aubrey McClendon, an Oklahoma City energy industry magnate who died in a vehicle crash one year ago.

The Oklahoma City Boathouse District says the main building in front of the whitewater rafting facility will be named the Aubrey K. McClendon Whitewater Center. A fundraising campaign is now underway for the project.

The centre is expected to feature an interactive exhibit that honours McClendon.

McClendon was credited with leading efforts to develop the Boathouse District and other parts of Oklahoma City. Thursday is the one-year anniversary of his death.

McClendon was co-founder and longtime CEO of Chesapeake Energy Corp., until stepping down in 2013 and later forming American Energy Partners, which he headed when he died.

