Whitewater rafting facility to be named for McClendon
OKLAHOMA CITY — A planned whitewater rafting
The Oklahoma City Boathouse District says the main building in front of the whitewater rafting facility will be named the Aubrey K. McClendon Whitewater Center. A fundraising campaign is now underway for the project.
McClendon was credited with leading efforts to develop the Boathouse District and other parts of Oklahoma City. Thursday is the one-year anniversary of his death.
McClendon was co-founder and longtime CEO of Chesapeake Energy Corp., until stepping down in 2013 and later forming American Energy Partners, which he headed when he died.
