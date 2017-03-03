Maine children's museum moving out of Portland's downtown
A
A
Share via Email
PORTLAND, Maine — The Children's Museum and Theatre of Maine is moving from downtown Portland to a growing development on the Fore River.
Museum executive director Suzanne Olson says the museum is "bursting at the seams" at its current location on busy Free Street.
She says the museum's board and staff agree it's time to relocate to a space that is built specifically for the facility.
The museum will be moving to Thompson's Point, which is a development that includes a skating rink, restaurants, breweries and other businesses.
Thompson's Point developer Chris Thompson tells WGME-TV (http://bit.ly/2mPcQAW ) that the move will make the museum more accessible and attract more people to the point.
___
Information from: WGME-TV, http://www.wgme.com
Most Popular
-
Halifax bar worker wrestles gun away from suspect during armed robbery
-
Family of Ontario girl impaled by golf club during gym class files $20M lawsuit
-
'Clearly a drunk can consent,' Halifax judge says in acquitting taxi driver charged with sexual assault
-
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!