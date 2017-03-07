Petrified Forest park ex-worker gets prison for fee thefts
PHOENIX — A former National Park Service supervisor for northern Arizona's Petrified Forest National Park has been sentenced to a year in prison for stealing $313,000 in entrance fees.
The U.S. Attorney's Office says Sharon Baldwin altered records to conceal the thefts, which a court document said occurred over a five-year period beginning in 2012.
Baldwin, 47, was sentenced Monday by a federal judge who also placed her on three years of probation and ordered her to pay restitution to the park service.
Baldwin pleaded guilty Dec. 19 to theft of government money.
