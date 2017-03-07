NYC landmarks Art Deco interiors of Waldorf Astoria
New York City has landmarked historic interiors throughout the Waldorf Astoria to preserve them as the hotel's Chinese owners start a yearslong renovation.
The Landmarks Preservation Commission voted Tuesday to keep the Art Deco details in dozens of spaces in the grand Park Avenue building.
China's Anbang Insurance Group Co. purchased the Waldorf in 2015 for nearly $2 billion from Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The makeover involves converting hundreds of guest rooms into privately owned condominiums.
The landmarks vote includes preservation of the grand ballroom and the entrance "wheel of life" created from 140,000 marble tiles. The lobby's huge, chiseled tower supports a small Statue of Liberty.
The exterior already is landmarked.
The hotel hosted U.S. presidents, royalty and celebrities for eight decades before closing down on March 1.
