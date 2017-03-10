Bay Ferries offers discounted rates for travel from Maine to Nova Scotia
A
A
Share via Email
YARMOUTH, N.S. — Bay Ferries is hoping to entice travellers on the Maine-Nova Scotia route by offering discounted fares this summer.
Customers who book passage for the 2017 season by April 1 can save up to $125 USD on some tickets between Portland, Maine, and Yarmouth, N.S.
Adult ticket prices on the Cat ferry for the 5.5-hour trip range from $107 to $194 for round trips.
The promotion for the $125 discount applies to round-trip tickets booked online for travel involving at least two adults and a standard vehicle.
There is also a $75 discount on one-way trips for two or more adults and a vehicle if booked by April 1.
Bay Ferries said in January that it was looking at ways of increasing passenger traffic after a disappointing first season, which ran from June 15 to Oct. 1 last year.
Most Popular
-
Nova Scotia chapter of Canadian Bar Association joins criminal lawyers in support for Judge Gregory Lenehan
-
Outlander author Diana Gabaldon coming to Halifax for reading and book signing event
-
Video: BBC interview hilariously derailed by wayward children
-
President of popular breakfast chain Cora kidnapped, found north of Montreal
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!