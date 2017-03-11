California beach reopens after sewage cleared
IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — California officials say a stretch of shoreline in San Diego has been cleared of sewage that spilled over last month from Tijuana, Mexico and can open to the public.
The Department of Environmental Health said Saturday water quality along the Imperial Beach shoreline meets state health standards.
Beaches that were contaminated by the sewage spill
The department says a last stretch of shoreline from the Tijuana Slow National Wildlife Refuge in Imperial Beach to the border with Mexico will remain closed until sampling confirms the area is safe.
California officials say more than 140 million gallons of raw sewage spilled into the Tijuana River in Mexico and flowed into the U.S. for more than two weeks in February.
