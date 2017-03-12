Union announcing strikes at Berlin airports for Monday
BERLIN — A union representing airport ground staff has called on its members to go on strike again at Berlin's two airports and is warning the walkouts might lead to delays and flight
The ver.di union says the strikes would begin Monday at 4 a.m. (0300 GMT) and end Tuesday at 5 a.m. (0400 GMT) at the German capital's Tegel and Schoenefeld airports.
The union represents some 2,000 members at the airports. It said Sunday they are demanding higher wages and better working conditions.
Airport employees went on strike Friday to push for their demands, which caused the cancellation of hundreds of flights.
