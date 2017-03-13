Life / Travel

Winter storm forces basketball teams to alter travel plans

FILE- In this Dec. 3, 2016, file photo, Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim yells to his players in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Florida in Syracuse, N.Y.

FILE- In this Dec. 3, 2016, file photo, Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim yells to his players in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Florida in Syracuse, N.Y. Four days after the Hall of Fame coach from Syracuse angered an entire city by saying there was "no value" in the Atlantic Coast Conference holding its postseason tournament in Greensboro, N.C., the Orange were matched up on Sunday, March 12, 2017, against UNC Greensboro in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament. (AP Photo/Nick Lisi, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. — Teams chasing a college basketball title are contending with an unexpected wrinkle that's making last-minute travel plans difficult — a fierce storm bearing down on the Northeast that's expected to dump up to two feet of snow in some places and create blizzard-like conditions.

Villanova the top overall seeds in the men's NCAA Tournament plays Thursday night in Buffalo. It left Philadelphia on Monday to get ahead of a storm that's projected to last three days. The defending champion Wildcats had an abbreviated press availability with coach Jay Wright, but no player interviews were granted as the team rushed to its flight.

U.S. airlines had already begun cancelling flights. Tracking service FlightAware.com said that more than 1,100 flights on Monday and more than 2,800 on Tuesday had been cancelled .

UConn, the top team in women's basketball, is expected to host first- and second-round tournament games this weekend in Connecticut.

