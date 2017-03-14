Lake Havasu sees slow start to spring break, fewer students
HAVASU CITY, Ariz. — Tourism officials say there's been a low turnout of spring breakers in Lake Havasu City so far this year.
Today's News-Herald reported (http://bit.ly/2mo8dxR) Monday the city has been a popular spring break spot for college students over the years. But city Convention and Visitors Bureau President Chip Shilosky says it's been a slow start this year.
Shilosky offered several reasons for the low turnout, including the departure of Summer Winter Action Tours. The company organized Havasu spring break activities for several years before leaving in September.
The bureau took over the management duties in October.
Both the University of Arizona and Northern Arizona University are on break this week, so activity could pick up in Lake Havasu City. Arizona State University had its spring break last week.
Information from: Today's News-Herald, http://www.havasunews.com
