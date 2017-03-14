Life / Travel

Storm leads to flight cancellations at metro NYC airports

NEW YORK — The winter storm sweeping through the Northeast has forced the cancellation of about 85 per cent of the flights at the three major airports in the New York City region.

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey spokesman Steve Coleman says 1,124 flights are cancelled at LaGuardia Airport on Tuesday.

Coleman says about 200 passengers are stranded at Kennedy airport, where 757 flights are cancelled .

Newark Liberty International Airport has more than 1,000 flights cancelled .

Travellers are advised to check with their airlines.

