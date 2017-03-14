Survey: Queen Mary severely rusted, could cost $300M to fix
A
A
Share via Email
LONG BEACH, Calif. — A survey finds the Queen Mary is so corroded that it's at urgent risk of flooding and the price tag for fixing up the 1930s ocean liner could near $300 million.
Documents obtained the Long Beach Press-Telegram (http://bit.ly/2npGoX8 ) show it would likely take five years to rehab the ship docked permanently in Long Beach Harbor.
Naval architects and marine engineers who compiled the survey warn that the vessel is probably "approaching the point of no return." They say its hull is severely rusted and major flooding could cause the ship to sink.
City officials say the findings are being discussed with the leaseholder, Urban Commons, and both are committed to preserving the historic asset.
The ship, now a floating hotel with shops and restaurants, attracts some 1.3 million visitors annually.
___
Information from: Press-Telegram, http://www.presstelegram.com
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!