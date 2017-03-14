US airlines post another month of increasingly common delays
U.S. airlines are having trouble keeping flights on time this winter, and they are recording a sharp increase in long delays.
The Transportation Department said Tuesday that 42 flights in January were stuck on the ground so long that the airlines could face fines.
That followed a similar pattern in December, when delays were more common than a year earlier.
Hawaiian, Delta and American had the best on-time ratings. Virgin America had the worst.
