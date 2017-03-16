Life / Travel

$2.7 billion renovations drag on at Honolulu airport

HONOLULU — A $2.7 billion modernization project at the Honolulu airport has been going on for years and shows no signs of wrapping up soon.

Honolulu International Airport officials said the renovations are about two-thirds complete in terms of time, though they're only about halfway through with construction work, Hawaii News Now reported (http://bit.ly/2nvGXyI ). Officials predicted another four to five years of work.

The Department of Transportation said the project is on time and on budget.

However, some businesses are still complaining about all the construction.

The slow pace of the project is not normal and not good for business, according to Hawaiian Airlines CEO Mark Dunkerley.

"Other communities have found ways to update its infrastructure in a fraction of the time," he told Pacific Business News.

DOT officials said they realize Dunkerley and others are frustrated, but that a lot of work has actually been completed.

"We understand that perspective, and that's actually one of the reasons why we support legislation going through the state capitol right now calling for an Airport Corporation — essentially taking the State Airport System out of the hands of the state," said Tim Sakahara, DOT communications director. "Now what would that do? It would actually form an independent board and body in order to make those repairs and projects more efficient."

DOT officials said it should be done by the end of 2020.

