Report: Maine tourism industry revenue grew to $6B in 2016
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine officials say revenue from the state's tourism industry has increased for the fourth straight year in 2016.
A report from the Maine Office of Tourism shows that revenue grew to just under $6 billion last year, an increase of about 6
Data shows that visitation has risen to almost 30
The agency is launching a new marketing campaign this year called "This is Me" in an effort to continue growth. Officials say the campaign aims to frame the state as a lifestyle brand.
