Brooklyn Museum highlights Georgia O'Keeffe as style icon
NEW YORK — A New York City museum is highlighting Georgia O'Keeffe's role as a style icon.
The Brooklyn Museum exhibit — titled "Georgia O'Keeffe: Living Modern" — features clothing, paintings and photos. It's part of a yearlong project celebrating feminist thinking.
Guest curator Wanda M. Corn studied six decades worth of O'Keeffe's garments and accessories.
She concluded that O'Keeffe — who made many of her clothes — also was an artist "in her homemaking and self-fashioning."
Even as a high school student, O'Keeffe avoided popular bows and frills.
Her paintings and clothes reflected a black and white palette while she was in New York and desert hues in New Mexico.
The exhibit runs through July 23.
