Cold weather kills many cherry blossom blooms in DC
WASHINGTON — Cold weather has killed half of the blossoms on Washington's famous cherry trees just as they were reaching peak bloom, park service officials said Friday.
The blooming of the trees is a big tourist draw and is closely watched as a sign of spring in the nation's capital — so much so that National Park Service officials held a news conference Friday to discuss the weather's impact.
Gay Vietzke, superintendent of the National Mall and Memorial Parks, said there will still be a "brilliant display of the white and pink blooms," and that the Yoshino cherry trees will be just as "spectacular as ever."
That said, visitors who come every year will notice a slight difference after the "wild weather roller coaster" of the past few weeks, which delivered snow after several warm days, Vietzke said.
"We do anticipate that there will be some fewer blossoms than normal and the
It wasn't the snow early in the week that really impacted the trees, but the cold. Park Service spokesman Mike Litterst had previously said that if the temperature got down to 24 degrees there could be a 90
Peak bloom is defined as the day when 70
National Weather Service meteorologist Kevin Witt says area temperatures dropped to 26 on Tuesday, 22 on Wednesday and 24 on Thursday.
The cold weather did not do any long-term damage to the Yoshino trees, but Litterst said Friday that it killed blooms at the fifth of six stages of blooming — the so-called "puffy white" stage. Blooms in earlier stages survived, Litterst said, and should reach their own more modest peak sometime next weekend.
