San Diego to see proposals for short-term rental regulation
A
A
Share via Email
San Diego's new city attorney has concluded that the municipal code doesn't permit short-term vacation rentals.
The San Diego Union-Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2mSR2aq ) the opinion is in a memo from City Attorney Mara Elliot that breaks with the views of her predecessors.
A previous city attorney advised the City Council last November that the code is vague and would need to be amended if the city wanted to clarify that rentals listed on platforms such as Airbnb are prohibited.
Next week, city planners are expected to release draft proposals for regulating short-term rentals, and a public hearing is scheduled before the council's Smart Growth and Land Use Committee.
___
Information from: The San Diego Union-Tribune, http://www.utsandiego.com
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!