Phoenix flight to Atlanta makes emergency landing in Texas
A
A
Share via Email
PHOENIX — Southwest Airlines says a pressurization issue forced a flight from Phoenix to Atlanta to make an emergency landing in Texas.
The airline says its pilots and crew followed emergency procedures to divert and land at the nearest airport when the midflight malfunction occurred Saturday morning.
No one was hurt, though the plane's emergency oxygen masks were deployed.
Passengers on Southwest Flight No. 118 are expected to arrive to Atlanta about seven hours late.
The plane that landed in Amarillo, Texas has been taken out of service for inspection and repairs.
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!