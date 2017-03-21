Snow returns to Sierra; melting may fuel future NV floods
A
A
Share via Email
RENO, Nev. — The first wet storm of the spring is moving into the Sierra where record snowfall already has reservoirs releasing water early to guard against potential flooding in northern Nevada well into the summer.
The National Weather Service says 4 to 8 inches of snow is possible Tuesday on the highest mountain passes, including the Mount Rose Highway southwest of Reno and Donner Pass on Interstate 80, west of Truckee, California.
Forecasters don't expect any immediate flooding but another round of mountain snow and valley rain is expected Friday and Saturday.
A week of unusually warm weather helped accelerate snowmelt in the mountains around Lake Tahoe, where the Mt. Rose Ski Resort already has recorded a season-record 56 feet of snow.
The Truckee, Carson and Humboldt rivers currently are flowing at rates more typical of season-high peaks in May.
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!