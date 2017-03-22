Senior seal celebrates birthday at Aquarium of the Pacific
LONG BEACH, Calif. — Shelby the seal is now a senior citizen of Southern California's Aquarium of the Pacific.
Children and adults wished Shelby a happy 21st birthday Wednesday and she was served a "cake" made of Jell-O and raw fish during a celebration at the aquarium in Long Beach.
Shelby was born in captivity at a facility in Vallejo and in 1998 was sent to the Aquarium of the Pacific, where she lives in a seal and sea lion habitat.
