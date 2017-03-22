Life / Travel

Senior seal celebrates birthday at Aquarium of the Pacific

LONG BEACH, Calif. — Shelby the seal is now a senior citizen of Southern California's Aquarium of the Pacific.

Children and adults wished Shelby a happy 21st birthday Wednesday and she was served a "cake" made of Jell-O and raw fish during a celebration at the aquarium in Long Beach.

Shelby was born in captivity at a facility in Vallejo and in 1998 was sent to the Aquarium of the Pacific, where she lives in a seal and sea lion habitat.

Harbour seals in the wild typically live 15 to 20 years, but captive seals can make it to their 30s.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

My Money, My Choices

More Gail Vaz-Oxlade...