Acadia closes some trails because of peregrine falcon nests

BAR HARBOR, Maine — Acadia National Park is warning hikers of closures of some popular trails because of peregrine falcons that have returned to nest.

Officials say the falcons are nesting at the Precipice, Jordan and Valley Cove cliffs.

That means the Jordan Cliffs Trail, Valley Cove Trail, Precipice Trail, and a part of the Orange & Black Path are closed to public entry until further notice.

Research has shown that nesting peregrine falcons have been known to temporarily abandon nests when there's human activity nearby, putting chicks at risk.

Superintendent Kevin Schneider says peregrine falcon nesting in Acadia National Park represents a successful conservation program for a once-endangered species.

