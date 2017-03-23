Acadia closes some trails because of peregrine falcon nests
A
A
Share via Email
BAR HARBOR, Maine — Acadia National Park is warning hikers of closures of some popular trails because of peregrine falcons that have returned to nest.
Officials say the falcons are nesting at the Precipice, Jordan and Valley Cove cliffs.
That means the Jordan Cliffs Trail, Valley Cove Trail, Precipice Trail, and a part of the Orange & Black Path are closed to public entry until further notice.
Research has shown that nesting peregrine falcons have been known to temporarily abandon nests when there's human activity nearby, putting chicks at risk.
Superintendent Kevin Schneider says peregrine falcon nesting in Acadia National Park represents a successful conservation program for a once-endangered species.
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!