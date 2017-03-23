Carlsbad Caverns sees uptick in visitors
CARLSBAD, N.M. — Carlsbad Caverns is celebrating the highest number of visitor in 15 years.
The national park says it saw higher-than-average visitation for the 2017 spring break season, hosting over 42,000 people in the first three weeks of March.
That's a 44
The park is known for its underground limestone caves. Former President Barack Obama and his family visited last summer.
