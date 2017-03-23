Life / Travel

Carlsbad Caverns sees uptick in visitors

CARLSBAD, N.M. — Carlsbad Caverns is celebrating the highest number of visitor in 15 years.

The national park says it saw higher-than-average visitation for the 2017 spring break season, hosting over 42,000 people in the first three weeks of March.

That's a 44 per cent increase in visitors compared to the same period in 2016.

The park is known for its underground limestone caves. Former President Barack Obama and his family visited last summer.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

My Money, My Choices

More Gail Vaz-Oxlade...