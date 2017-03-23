Cathedral City tightens short-term rental regulations
CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. — Prompted by complaints from residents, another Coachella Valley city has moved to tighten regulations on short-term vacation rentals.
The Desert Sun newspaper (http://desert.sn/2nrJCvA) reports Cathedral City leaders voted 5-0 Wednesday for a measure that limits the type of homes that can be used as short-term vacation rentals, barring apartments from such use. It requires a second vote, likely next month.
Under the measure, property owners could no longer remove fences between units to create a so-called "compound" effect.
A yearly fee for a vacation rental permit rises from $60 to $415 to cover city administrative costs, and the fine for operating a vacation rental without documentation would reach $5,000.
Residents who make false complaints against vacation rentals also would be fined.
Information from: The Desert Sun, http://www.desertsun.com
