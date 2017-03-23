Life / Travel

Cell tower in Arizona canyon approved amid local opposition

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — A scenic Arizona canyon will soon have much-needed cellphone coverage thanks to a newly approved tower.

The Arizona Daily Sun reports (http://bit.ly/2nN5en2) that Coconino County supervisors voted Tuesday night for the tower in Oak Creek Canyon despite fierce opposition from residents.

The tower will be on a designated scenic corridor where travellers usually get a view of the canyon's landscape. Residents argue it will be placed too close to homes and say the company building the tower has not done enough to find alternative locations.

However, residents cannot deny the great need for improved cellphone coverage. Sedona Fire District Marshal Jon Davis said it was difficult to relay crucial information via phone in the area during a 2014 wildfire that consumed part of the canyon's west side.

