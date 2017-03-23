A guide to the urban Cuba you don’t know

It’s a shame, really: 99 per cent of Canadians visiting Cuba stay in resorts. That’s not an exaggeration; it’s a quote from the director of Cuba’s tourism board. We go for the sun and sand, complain about the resort food, and — while we may do a day trip — go home without really appreciating the island nation. Venture off resort and you’ll encounter a country on the cusp of change, rich in history and home to amazing and resilient people. Here are a few things you’ll see.

Eternal Havana

While the sharp details of the cornices, balustrades and mouldings of Havana’s patchwork-painted buildings are eroding like water poured over a sugar cube, they are not dead or abandoned spaces. The sounds of daily life still filter through the half-open shutters or the cracked window glass.

A move is underway in Old Havana, founded in 1519, to restore many of these once- and still-elegant buildings using tourism revenue. Others are being restored privately, including a five-storey building across from Parque Central which once housed a shopping arcade and schools. The gutted, sand-blasted and re-painted interior will soon open as the Gran Hotel Manzana Kempinski La Habana. The luxury hotel includes a rooftop pool with views of the Great Theatre of Havana and the dome of the Capital.

Rich in history, the Hotel Nacional de Cuba stands on a small hill above the wave-etched Malecón sea wall in the Vedado neighbourhood. Built in 1930 with the understanding it would only ever fly the Cuban flag, it is a silent character in national events that have played out since its construction.

Some of the rooms in the eight-floor hotel are named after its famous guests, like Errol Flynn, Fred Astaire, Rita Hayworth and Nat King Cole. A mafia suite pays homage to a summit U.S. gangsters held in the hotel in 1946 organized by Lucky Luciano and Meyer Lansky. An adjoining door opens to the one used by Frank Sinatra and Ava Gardner. The walls of the private bar, open only to hotel guests, is lined with photos of all the famous people who have stayed there over the last 85 years.

While many hotels have in-house restaurants, try exploring Havana’s ripening culinary scene instead. Rent an oldtimer (the classic 1950s cars still being used) or a coco taxi (a two-seater car pulled by a bicycle) and head out to one of the city’s best restaurants. San Cristóbal — where Barack Obama ate when he visited in 2016 — is one the growing number of paladares (privately-owned restaurants, as opposed to state-operated ones) infusing the capital’s food scene with innovative takes on traditional dishes. The Cuban-Creole menu includes lobster, steak, fresh local fish and roasted pork.

Contemporary city culture

Yes, Havana has — for lack of a better term — hipsters. Lined up two deep along the wall encircling the Fabrica de Arte Cubano, a former factory transformed into an exhibition space, they wait to be allowed in to enjoy the music and performances in the Vedado region of the city.

Held in their hands or tucked in the pockets of their skinny jeans and slacks is a card given at the door on which bartenders will record what drinks are ordered. The old factory is a canvas on which Cubans are reflecting their own experiences in a post-Fidel Cuba. Once you are done with the art, music and dancing, you must show your card at the door and pay for your drinks. Lose the card and there is a penalty fee.

If your trip to Fabrica has you convinced you need a lesson in loosening your hips, Currys Dance School can help you with your backbone slide. The school is located across the street from Havana’s only mosque and was recently renovated to allow more space for lessons, which cost 15 CUC an hour.

A major investor in the school is Vancouverite Alessandra Quaglia. Coming to Havana for a number of years for an annual Salsa Festival, she ended up staying for a few extra months to improve her steps, and, after her visit, made the decision to invest in the space. “I just went with it,” Quaglia says. “Once you get a taste of it, it’s like a bug, an addiction.”

To get a sense of how important dance and music is in Havana — and the rest of Cuba — no trip is complete without a visit to Tropicana. It’s a bit of a cliché, but this outdoor show has been cha cha cha-ing along for more than 80 years with its head-dressed showgirls, baritone singers and elaborate stage numbers. Even if it’s not your thing, you are given a cigar and a bottle of rum (one for four people to share) and your choice of cola or water so you can pour at ‘libre’ when you are seated.

Historical heroes and icons

With his death in November, you’d expect to see images of el comandante, Fidel Castro, throughout the capital city. His bearded portrait is there, but spying it is rare. You’re more likely to see bereted Che Guevara — whose image appears prominently on the side of the Ministry of Interior Building – staring back at you from photographs, painting and street art.

More likely to turn your head from Cuban adoration is a literary hero, one from Cuba’s liberators from Spain rather than from capitalism, José Martí. A statue of the poet, journalist and philosopher looms over the Plaza de la Revolución, his bust sits in front of schools, and — standing with a child cradled in one arm and the other raised in defiance and pointing behind him, finger outstretched — staring from the plaza in front the U.S. embassy.

Still, it’s an American whose legend haunts the city and nearby countryside. Like the patron saint of tourism, Ernest Hemingway’s memory looms as large as his drinking habits.

Shoulder-to-shoulder tourists pack into La Bodeguita del Medio at 10 a.m. for mojitos (the rum, sugar and mint-filed drink inspiring revelers to carve their names into the restaurant’s wooden shuttered front facade), wait in line at El Floridita to sip on an afternoon or evening daiquiri, or pay their respect by leaning through the windows into the writer’s home, Finca Vigia, a few kilometers outside Havana.

There you can see the mounted heads of rare big game animals, bookshelves lined with well-read tomes and Hemingway’s war correspondent uniform stiffly hanging in the closet off his bedroom. Outside, you can get a bit closer to Hemingway’s pet cemetery where he buried his dogs; Black, Negrita, Linda and Neron (his pet cats apparently didn’t warrant grave markers).