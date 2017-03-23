Travellers sigh as latest attack puts London on terror list
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Turkey. France. Belgium. Now London. As yet another destination is hit by terror,
"I don't want to be afraid, but I also have this extra layer of being on heightened alert," said Nikki Stephens, 26, of Dallas, who's planning her first trip to London next month. She's been thinking about precautions like always knowing where exits are and walking on the inside of roads, away from cars. That said, she added, "We can't quit our lives and run from terror. I am going to London and plan on having a wonderful time."
Pattie Haubner, who's
Travel agents at Travel Leaders in Houston spend a lot of time talking to clients "like we are therapists," said agent Michelle Weller. "That is what they want. It was shocking for them and an American was killed (in the London attack) and it is difficult for people to shake." Clients don't necessarily want to cancel trips, but they "are very concerned."
A report issued Tuesday by the World Travel & Tourism Council showed that tourism dropped in destinations hit by terrorism in 2016, decreasing 4
The WTTC's Tuesday report also projected a 6
Still, the news takes a toll on
Jacoby Jones, who's studying business at a community college in Indianapolis, says news of terror attacks has become "the new normal. You turn on the TV, you're almost guaranteed something has happened somewhere." He noted that there's a tipping point that takes destinations out of play for some
Elizabeth Brown is planning to visit London in April, including a walking tour from Westminster, where the attack took place. "When I heard the news, I thought, 'Wow, that could've been us,'" she said. But she's going ahead with the trip to London, as well as Paris, saying, "You can't plan to avoid a terrorist attack." Brown works in New York City for a synagogue, so "we have our own security issues every day at work."
Most Popular
-
'100 out of 99 people love pizza:' New pizza joint coming soon to downtown Dartmouth
-
Netflix can chill? Not so fast as Uber tax opens door for long-awaited tariff on streaming
-
Alcohol, cigarettes will be more expensive due to tax increase
-
Photos: High Park Zoo's infamous capybaras are parents to 3 capy-babies
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!