California Guard helps Sierra town remove huge snowpack
A
A
Share via Email
MAMMOTH LAKES, Calif. — The Eastern Sierra town of Mammoth Lakes got so much snow this winter that it had to get removal help from the California National Guard.
Faced with more than 40 feet (12
The Guard sent 10 heavy trucks and 17 troops who hauled away 4,000 tons (3,629 metric tons) of snow.
Capt. Will Martin tells the Los Angeles Times (http://lat.ms/2neTaba) that snow-related calls usually involve search-and-rescue, and no one can recall something like the snow-removal mission.
The Mammoth Mountain ski resort has so much snow it plans to keep lifts running until July 4.
___
Information from: Los Angeles Times, http://www.latimes.com/
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!