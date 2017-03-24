Group donating land for preserve in west-central Arizona
WICKENBURG, Ariz. — A conservation organization is donating land along the Hassayampa River south of Wickenburg in west-central Arizona for use as a natural preserve.
The Maricopa Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to accept the Nature Conservancy's donation of two parcels of land
Officials say the preserve will serve as a gateway to a much larger recreation area to the west and south of the preserve.
That larger area is owned by the federal Bureau of Land Management and officials say it'll be
Wickenburg is located approximately 50 miles (80
