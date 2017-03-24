Life / Travel

Group donating land for preserve in west-central Arizona

WICKENBURG, Ariz. — A conservation organization is donating land along the Hassayampa River south of Wickenburg in west-central Arizona for use as a natural preserve.

The Maricopa Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to accept the Nature Conservancy's donation of two parcels of land totalling approximately 710 acres (287 hectares) with a riparian corridor with trails, large trees and hundreds of nesting and migrating bird species.

Officials say the preserve will serve as a gateway to a much larger recreation area to the west and south of the preserve.

That larger area is owned by the federal Bureau of Land Management and officials say it'll be co-operatively managed by the county and the bureau in the future.

Wickenburg is located approximately 50 miles (80 kilometres ) northwest of Phoenix.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

My Money, My Choices

More Gail Vaz-Oxlade...