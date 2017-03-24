Ordinance would set ride-booking fees for airport passengers
KENNER, La. — An ordinance being debated in Kenner could have a major impact on fees charged by customers who use Uber, Lyft and other ride-sharing services.
Ride-sharing drivers are concerned the proposed ordinance that would add additional fees to fares, but taxi drivers say they support the proposed ordinance.
WVUE-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2mYsyJG ) that Uber representatives say the ordinance would require passengers to pay some of the highest ride-sharing fees in the nation.
