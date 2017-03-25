Life / Travel

New canal boat will carry passengers on Fort Wayne's rivers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A full-size replica of a 19th century canal boat will begin ferrying passengers along Fort Wayne's rivers this spring.

The 54-foot-long flatboat was unveiled Thursday in the city that overlooks the St. Mary's, St. Joseph and Maumee rivers. Irene Walters of Friends of the Rivers calls it the answer to city residents' longtime interest in getting greater access to those rivers.

Local groups raised more than $550,000 to build the boat and equip it with a bathroom, sound system and Bluetooth service.

The Journal Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2mZbO5T ) city officials and boosters hope the boat becomes a local attraction.

Six trained pilots will take turns leading up to 40 passengers on 90-minute trips starting in June along the rivers and beneath all 19 bridges in downtown Fort Wayne.

