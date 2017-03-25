Part of Newport's famed Cliff Walk to close for construction
A
A
Share via Email
NEWPORT, R.I. — Part of Newport's Cliff Walk is closing temporarily for construction.
The city says a section of the path that runs between the Atlantic Ocean and some of the city's famous mansions will be closed 24 hours per day starting Tuesday.
The work is happening on a 250-foot portion of the walk near The Breakers.
It's expected to remain closed for approximately four weeks.
Crews will be installing a new walking surface and concrete retaining wall, among other work.
The city says pedestrians will be diverted around The Breakers during the closure.
The Cliff Walk is one of Rhode Island's most popular tourist attractions. It draws hundreds of thousands of visitors every year.
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!