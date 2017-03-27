Flow reduced in leaking underwater Alaska gas pipeline
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The owner of a leaking underwater pipeline has reduced the amount of natural gas spewing into Alaska's Cook Inlet by about half.
Hilcorp Alaska LLC over the weekend lowered line pressure.
The company says the leak will be cut to 85,000 to 115,000 cubic feet of processed natural gas per day.
Hilcorp is waiting for ice to clear so divers can safely repair the pipeline and expects to deploy divers within 10 days.
The pipeline since mid-December has leaked gas from an 8-inch line that supplies four production platforms in waters inhabited by endangered beluga whales.
Alaska Gov. Bill Walker asked the company to temporarily shut down production at the platforms to reduce flow from the leaking supply line.
Hilcorp completed temporary shutdown procedures over the weekend.
