New system estimates Cleveland airport security wait times
Cleveland's main airport is developing a system to help
Cleveland.com reports (http://bit.ly/2o0bJz3 ) the system is being developed in conjunction with the Transportation Security Administration. It allows
The TSA currently offers wait time estimates for airports nationwide on its
Airport spokeswoman Michele Dynia says the new system should begin testing in early April. Implementation is targeted for later in the month.
