Ohio festival organizer to review new village regulations
A
A
Share via Email
WAYNESVILLE, Ohio — Organizers of an annual sauerkraut festival are reviewing new regulations established to replace its former contract with the southwestern Ohio village where the festival is held.
Waynesville's village council
The 2017 festival chairman says the chamber is accepting vendor applications for this year but will have a lawyer review the council's new regulations before deciding what to do next.
The festival featuring arts, crafts, entertainment and lots of pickled cabbage has been a popular attraction for nearly 50 years.
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!