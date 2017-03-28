Buenos Aires neighbourhood Palermo Soho: Shop, eat, drink
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Once you've seen Buenos Aires' wide, crowded boulevards and the balcony where Eva Peron waved to the masses, you might get the impression the city is all about grandiose architecture and the fast-paced attitude that is so common in big cities.
But head to Palermo Soho, and you'll notice that the buildings get smaller, the streets get calmer and the crowds get cooler.
Once a rundown warehouse district with shabby stucco homes, the area takes its name from New York's upscale SoHo
GETTING THERE
Palermo is Buenos Aires' largest
WHAT TO DO
Palermo Soho isn't exactly undiscovered by tourists, but there aren't many big hotels and it's devoid of the city's most famous historical and cultural attractions. Instead, you come to this part of town to shop, eat and drink.
After the Argentine peso plummeted in value in 2002, importing clothes became prohibitively expensive. As a result, young local designers filled the void and opened up shop here. At Agostina Bianchi, located at Thames 1733, you'll find limited edition, handmade clothing for women that seems to fuse knitting with high fashion. For men, try Felix, at Honduras 4916, for a wide selection of local brands in styles ranging from tank tops to suits. Gurruchaga street around the corner is packed with trendy boutiques, and during the weekends, Plaza Serrano and nearby Plaza Armenia transform into a funky arts and crafts fair.
For dinner, Palermo Soho offers a high concentration of quality restaurants. The supper-clubby Casa Cruz, at Uriarte 1658, sits behind 15-foot brass doors and blends updated Argentine standards with Mediterranean
Several bars that seem to cater to a get-drunk crowd form a ring around Plaza Serrano, where young people taking advantage of two-for-one drink specials hang out late into the night strumming guitars. But fan out from the plaza for a more sophisticated side. Nicky Harrison, at Malabia 1764, is tucked into the back of a stellar sushi restaurant and serves creative drinks like the Valkiria, a combo of vodka, absinthe, honey and lime juice.
