Chabad Lubavitch hosts Seders around the world
If spring break or other travel takes you away from home during Passover, the Jewish outreach organization Chabad-Lubavitch hosts communal Seders in cities, on college campuses and in vacation destinations around the world.
Passover begins at sundown April 10. Chabad is hosting Seders the first two nights of the eight-day holiday.
A legendary Seder takes place each year in Kathmandu, Nepal, drawing more than 1,500 Israelis and other
Chabad also holds Seders in popular spring break destinations like the Cayman Islands, Jamaica, Orlando, Florida, and Cancun and Playa del Carmen, Mexico. Iceland has become a big destination for
Other events are planned in cities on six continents. The events are free and open to the public though the hosts ask that you let them know ahead of time if you plan to attend so they can arrange the right amount of food. Chabad.org's International Seder Directory is at http://www.passover.org/seders .
