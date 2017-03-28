Prices to be adjusted for Oregon state parks campgrounds
A
A
Share via Email
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon State Park officials say a record amount of people camping out may lead to a price hike for popular campground sites, and lower rates for least used sites.
The Salem Statesman Journal reports (http://stjr.nl/2o1REvO ) that House Bill 2318 would make park fees more flexible. The prices for popular sites could increase by $1 or $2 per night. Some site prices would only see an increase on certain dates.
Park officials say they will use the extra money to offer other discounts that will offset the price.
Fort Stevens State Park, Oregon's most popular park along coast, typically has 85
Oregon Parks and Recreation Department Director Lisa Sumption says she hopes the change will encourage people to visit new areas.
___
Information from: Statesman Journal, http://www.statesmanjournal.com
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!