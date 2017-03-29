Hawaii visitor spending, traveller numbers up in February
A
A
Share via Email
HONOLULU — The Hawaii Tourism Authority says average daily spending by visitors jumped 11.5
The state agency said Wednesday spending by
For the entire month, visitor spending rose 7.7
The agency says there were more than 230,000 visitors in Hawaii on any given day last month. That's up nearly 6
Spending rose for visitors from the U.S. mainland, Japan and Canada. Travelers increased from the mainland and Japan but declined from Canada.
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!