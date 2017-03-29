International travellers cite politics as factor in US trips
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Some international
The findings add to existing concerns about the tourism industry. Other new data shows that a slowdown in international arrivals to the U.S. began last spring and continued through August, likely due to the strong U.S. dollar and sluggish economies elsewhere.
POLITICS EMERGING AS A CONCERN FOR TRAVELERS
A survey for Brand USA asked
Those saying the political climate made them less likely to visit increased from December to February among
Chinese
Brand USA surveys typically provide a multiple-choice list of factors influencing travel plans. Last summer, respondents began writing in issues related to politics as a factor. "So we created a discreet option for that and began to measure that," Brand USA economist Carroll Rheem said in an interview.
When international
ARRIVALS DATA
International arrivals to the U.S. last year experienced the first sustained decline since the U.S. economy began to recover from the recession, according to newly released and revised arrivals data from the U.S. Department of Commerce National Travel and Tourism Office.
Between April and August of 2016, international arrivals to the U.S. dropped nearly 4
It takes months for arrivals data to accurately be compiled from all U.S. international airports and border crossings, so whether the downward trend continued into fall 2016 and winter 2017 won't be clear for some time.
BOOKING DATA
Despite concerns raised by arrivals and survey data, Rheem said preliminary data on airline bookings to the U.S. for 2017 shows continued growth. That booking data "is consistent with what we're hearing from the trade," Rheem said. "They've said things are stable if not growing. So some of the headlines out there about dramatic downward shifts or challenges in bookings are not really consistent with what we've been seeing in that data."
Rheem cautioned that it's "hard to tell" what the impact of the political concerns showing up in surveys might be. Arrivals data shows what's already happened, but surveys merely hint at future
"There's a good group of these people who have concerns who have a wait-and-see approach" about vacation planning, she said. "And there are others who are somewhat impacted or slightly negative but at the same time will end up booking. It's not a complete deterrent, but it's a bit of a concern." Sentiment versus booking
Brand USA adjusts its marketing strategies in response to survey trends in an effort to make
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!