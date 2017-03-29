MGM marks milestone in planned Massachusetts casino
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — MGM is marking a milestone in its planned casino for western Massachusetts.
The Las Vegas casino giant is hosting a ceremony Wednesday morning to raise the final steel beam of the nearly $1 billion resort casino and hotel complex in downtown Springfield.
MGM Springfield President Michael Mathis, Mayor Domenic Sarno, state gambling regulators and
The casino is slated to open in the fall of 2018. It would be the state's first Vegas-style gambling destination.
Wynn also is developing a nearly $2 billion Boston-area resort that's slated to open in 2019. Massachusetts' lone casino is the more modest Plainridge Park slots
Connecticut lawmakers are debating a proposal to create an Indian tribe-operated casino in the Hartford area to compete with MGM Springfield.
